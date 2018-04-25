Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an October 2017 multi-jurisdiction spree.

Sundre RCMP announced on Wednesday that charges have been laid against a 20-year-old in connection to the Oct. 13, 2017 incident. The charges he faces include break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous driving and obstruction.

He is the third person charged in the incident.

The spree started in Sundre when RCMP receive numerous complaints of an erratic driver. Police said the vehicle rammed a civilian vehicle and the civilian was struck when he exited his vehicle.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen. The civilian suffered minor injuries.

By mid afternoon the vehicle was seen in Rocky Mountain House and attempts to stop it were unsuccessful.

By late afternoon, a Sylvan Lake RCMP officer attempted to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake. A spike belt was successfully deployed and the vehicle turned around. Officers fired their firearms. Two occupants ran off and broke into a residence. They unsuccessfully tried to steal any vehicles and then went into an adjacent farm and stole a pickup truck. Officers blocked the vehicle, which rammed police cars. Officers fired their firearms.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating. The third occupant was also located.



