This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week.

H — To be completed March 6-7

I — March 4-5 March 7- 8

J — March 6-7

K — March 7-8

Schedules are dependent on weather and other conditions, and may be subject to change.

Parking restrictions are in place during plowing in each Snow Zone and residents are encouraged to use off-street parking. If they wish to park on the street, they can park their cars on an alternate route:

During Green Route plowing, residents can park on Grey Routes

During Grey Route plowing, residents can park on Green Routes.

During Green Route plowing, residents will find no-parking signs along the street. Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday while plowing is scheduled, and vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

During Grey Route plowing, residents will notice signs at the entrance to their neighbourhood. Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday while plowing is scheduled and vehicles left on the street are ticketed and plowed in. Parking restrictions are not in effect on weekends.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website at reddeer.ca/snowzone for schedule updates and to sign up for Snow Zone Alerts.