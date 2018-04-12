Red Deerians show their hockey colours for Jersey Day

Annie L. Gaetz School students were among the many who donned hockey jerseys on Thursday to show their support for Humboldt.

The team jerseys may be different but the message is shared by all.

Red Deerians joined thousands of other Canadians by donning hockey jerseys to honour the victims of last week’s Humboldt bus tragedy that has claimed 16 lives and left another 13 recovering from injuries.

The outpouring of support has seen millions raised for the families of those involved in the tragedy.

Small demonstrations of support can be found everywhere. At a Sylvan Lake Tim Hortons earlier this week, two hockey sticks leaned up against the glass in the entranceway. Boston Pizza and Sobeys are among the companies that have pledged their support for Jersey Day.

The tribute was organized by Langley, B.C. hockey mom Jennier Pinch. She wants to let Humboldt know it is not alone.

Those donning jerseys are encouraged to take photos of themselves and post it on social media with #jerseysforhumboldt.

Joining the rest if Canada in sending love & prayers to Humboldt & all those affected by the horrendous accident🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/aMFc4LW5uV — Adriana LaGrange (@AdrianaLaGrange) April 12, 2018



