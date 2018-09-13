Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada says thousands of Canadians are in the path of extreme weather expected to hit the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

The department says 440 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by hurricane Florence, while 3,446 Canadians have registered in areas expected to be impacted by typhoon Mangkhut.

It says 149 Canadians have registered in areas that tropical storm Isaac could affect.

Global Affairs noted that registration is voluntary, so the numbers are only estimates.

The department says it is ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians if required, and travel to the U.S. east coast should be avoided, especially from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to Duck, N.C.

Forecasters still aren’t sure where exactly hurricane Florence will make landfall, but they expect it will cover the North Carolina and South Carolina line.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities began evacuating thousands of people Thursday in the path of typhoon Mangkhut, which has been categorized as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts.

The Canadian Press

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered
Feds move to shield identities of spies set to testify in Abdelrazik case

