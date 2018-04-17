Thousands remain without power in wake of weekend ice storm

TORONTO — Utility crews continued repairing severed power lines on Tuesday morning after a wild few days of rain, freezing rain, snow and strong wind across much of southern, central and eastern Ontario.

The province’s largest utility, Hydro One, was reporting around 40,000 customers without electricity — down from a high of about 300,000 in the early stages of the storm.

Just over 2,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remained in the dark — down from about 75,000 — and Toronto Hydro was reporting a few hundred outages by Tuesday morning. Hydro Quebec was dealing with almost 19,000 outages in Montreal and surrounding areas.

The blast of winter weather also impacted the boys of summer, when a chunk of ice falling from the CN Tower poked a hole in the Rogers Centre roof, cancelling a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

They were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

An around the tower remained roped off until Tuesday morning, when police said the ice no longer posed a safety concern.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport said they expected higher than normal volumes as they recover from the storm. Travellers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version erroneously referred to the SkyDome. In fact, the building is now called the Rogers Centre.

Previous story
Some Rocky Mountain House school buses cancelled this morning
Next story
Medicine Hat, Alta., to be home to new cannabis operation

Just Posted

Some Rocky Mountain House school buses cancelled this morning

Some Catholic district routes affected

Medicine Hat, Alta., to be home to new cannabis operation

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is acquiring about 29 hectares… Continue reading

Thousands remain without power in wake of weekend ice storm

TORONTO — Utility crews continued repairing severed power lines on Tuesday morning… Continue reading

Trump criticizes California governor on troops at border

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is criticizing the California governor for rejecting… Continue reading

Council wants more cannabis retail regulation options

Council wrestled with setback distances from cannabis retailers on Monday

Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

For Albertans, making the best of it in hard times and the… Continue reading

Medicine Hat, Alta., to be home to new cannabis operation

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is acquiring about 29 hectares… Continue reading

Thousands remain without power in wake of weekend ice storm

TORONTO — Utility crews continued repairing severed power lines on Tuesday morning… Continue reading

Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary has pulled back from killing a bid for the 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st U.S. woman since ‘85

BOSTON — After slogging through just a few miles of icy rain… Continue reading

‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home

Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working… Continue reading

Rohingya, Venezuela added to Canada’s G7 international security agenda

OTTAWA — Canada is expanding the focus of the upcoming G7 foreign… Continue reading

Lacombe Generals Allan Cup run ends in heartbreak

They’ve felt the sting before, but that didn’t make it any easier.… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month