Threatening letter prompts Indigenous family’s move from Edmonton-area condo

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Police are investigating after an Indigenous family in an Edmonton-area condominium received a letter that appears to suggest harm may come to them if they don’t leave the neighbourhood.

The letter that was left in the family’s mailbox on Monday warns Katrina Anderson, her husband and three children, ages 13, 12 and 10, to move out of their rented condo in St. Albert.

It targets the family’s First Nation background and accuses Anderson’s children of being noisy and thoughtless while playing outside, intimating that the kids could get harmed if the family doesn’t get out.

Anderson posted the letter on Facebook and has received extensive support from community members, but she says they’re leaving the area anyway.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron says she was horrified by the letter that she thinks it leaves a black cloud over her city.

In a tweet, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s glad police are investigating and happy to hear that other members of the community are coming together to show they won’t put up with bigotry.

Anderson said her 12-year-old daughter found the letter and texted her that she was scared and in tears.

The note — believed to be written by a neighbour who has complained to the condo board — said “It is very obvious that you are hated by all of the Phase II community. We came to that agreement at the block party.”

It accuses Anderson’s children of “hooting and hollering,” stating: “Your kids are extremely thoughtless and rude. Constantly rollerblading and scootering on our driveways. Move out or things will escalate. Would not want to see the kids getting hurt.”

It says complaints will continue to be filed with the board and won’t stop until the family is gone. At the end, the family’s race is targeted.

“This isn’t a reserve. Go back to the reserve where Indians belong!”

There is no signature on the bottom but it’s signed off: “Your friendly Phase II neighbours.”

Anderson said she couldn’t believe what her daughter read to her.

“It was absolutely disgusting. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve experienced racism, but nothing like this.”

She said she appreciates the support she’s received, but the family is still moving.

“My kids can’t be here. That’s the bottom line.” (CTV Edmonton)

