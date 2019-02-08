Three arrested after Penhold car crash

Eyewitness saw two men and a youth flee collision

Two men and a youth were arrested on Thursday after Innisfail RCMP was called to a single-vehicle collision in Penhold.

Police say a witness saw three males get out of the crashed vehicle, which was a stolen Pontiac G6, and flee on foot.

RCMP combed the area and found three suspects nearby matching the eyewitness’ descriptions. All three were arrested without incident.

Bradley Forslund, 20, of Red Deer, has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Forslund was scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.

Dalton Jeffries, 18, of Red Deer, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a dangerous weapons and two counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Jeffries is due in Red Deer provincial court on March 1.

The third suspect is under the age of 18 and his name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. No information was provided on charges.



