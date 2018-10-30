Three Asian nations warn citizens not to use marijuana in Canada

BEIJING — Marijuana may be legal now in Canada but at least three Asian governments are warning their citizens to avoid it, including the spectre of possible arrest for Japanese and South Koreans.

China, the latest to weigh in, didn’t go that far. Its consulate in Toronto issued a statement dated Friday reminding Chinese in its jurisdiction — and students in particular — “to avoid contact with and use of marijuana for the sake of ensuring your own physical and mental health.”

Canada legalized the sale of recreational marijuana on Oct. 17.

The Chinese statement, posted on the consulate’s website, included a long explanation of the Canadian and provincial laws, advising them to read it carefully to avoid running afoul of the new regulations.

Both Japan and South Korea warned their citizens in Canada ahead of the legalization.

The Japanese consulate in Vancouver warned on its website that Japanese laws outlawing the possession and sale of marijuana may be applied to actions taken abroad.

“Japanese residents and travellers should take ample care to stay away from marijuana, including food and beverages that include marijuana,” the statement read in part.

South Korea held information sessions in Canada and used a government website and TV broadcasts to lay down the law for its citizens.

“Even in a place where marijuana is legalized, if our citizens smoke, purchase, possess or deliver marijuana, it’s a criminal act, so they will be punished,” the embassy in Canada tweeted. “Please be careful.”

Neither statement from Japan and South Korea explained how they might attempt to enforce their laws against smoking marijuana while abroad. Police and customs officials in South Korea did not answer calls seeking comment.

Both South Korea and Japan have very strict anti-drug laws. In Korea, smoking, buying, possessing or delivering marijuana is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($44,000).

___

Associated Press writers Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this story.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Global wildlife populations dropped by 60 per cent in 40 years: WWF
PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Global wildlife populations dropped by 60 per cent in 40 years: WWF

TORONTO — Canadian wildlife are not exempt from a “global biodiversity crisis”… Continue reading

Red Deer city council considering a big salary hike to off-set paying more taxes

The discussion will happen on Nov. 26

US sending 5,200 troops to border, double Syria deployment

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is deploying 5,200 troops to America’s southwest border… Continue reading

Red Deer city council approves YMCA partnership

The non-profit’s ‘inclusive’ approach praised by city

VIDEO: Central Alberta shoppers say Halloween is bigger today than years ago

Dressing in colourful costumes and knocking on doors for candy is a… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General's fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

