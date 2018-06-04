(Advocate file photo.)

Three Central Albertans arrested after stolen truck and trailer taken to oilfield site

Polie commend the public for reporting this crime

Three Central Albertans were arrested and charged with various offences after pulling a stolen truck and trailer out of the ditch.

Police received a report of an abandoned truck and trailer being sighted in a rural Red Deer County location on June 2. In the meantime, an observer watched as some individuals used two different vehicles to pull the stolen truck and trailer out the the ditch with a tow rope to take them to an oilfield lease site.

When police went to the lease site, where the stolen truck and trailer were parked. A silver truck — of the same description that had been witnessed pulling the stolen vehicles out of the ditch — appeared, then quickly attempted to reverse and leave.

Police were able to stop the truck and arrest three individuals.

A 28-year-old Red Deer man was charged with 11 offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A 30-year-old Red Deer woman was charged with possessing a controlled substance and breach of probation.

And a 32-year-old Lacombe man was charged with possessing a controlled substance.

All three will face charges in court this month, or in July.

Police commend the public for reporting information that led to these arrests. “Co-operation between police and the public is instrumental to the success of our crime reduction efforts,” stated a release from Innisfail RCMP.

Anyone with additional information can call 403-227-3342.

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Red Deer judge rejects defence bid to have second-degree murder charge stayed

Red Deer judge rejects defence bid to have second-degree murder charge stayed

Defence lawyer argued that Crown prosecutors had not turned over all disclosure evidence

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Premier Rachel Notley speaks to Red Deer Chamber about Trans Mountain Pipeline next steps

Governments have often stepped in where private investment has feared to tread, she says.

Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Trans Mountain protests continue, environment minister says it's time to move on

VANCOUVER — As opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion protested across… Continue reading

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who… Continue reading

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Ottawa studying impact of steel, aluminum tariffs before supporting indus

MONTREAL — The Canadian government will study the impact of U.S. tariffs… Continue reading

Gondola proposed across North Saskatchewan River in the middle of Edmonton

EDMONTON — An idea to build a gondola across Edmonton’s river valley… Continue reading

New iPhone features to include ways to use it less

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple introduced new controls for limiting how much… Continue reading

ASBA to vote in new president and vice-president

Spring annual general meeting held in Red Deer

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

