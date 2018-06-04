Three Central Albertans arrested after stolen truck and trailer taken to oilfield site

Three Central Albertans were arrested and charged with various offences after pulling a stolen truck and trailer out of the ditch.

Police received a report of an abandoned truck and trailer being sighted in a rural Red Deer County location on June 2. In the meantime, an observer watched as some individuals used two different vehicles to pull the stolen truck and trailer out the the ditch with a tow rope to take them to an oilfield lease site.

When police went to the lease site, where the stolen truck and trailer were parked. A silver truck — of the same description that had been witnessed pulling the stolen vehicles out of the ditch — appeared, then quickly attempted to reverse and leave.

Police were able to stop the truck and arrest three individuals.

A 28-year-old Red Deer man was charged with 11 offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A 30-year-old Red Deer woman was charged with possessing a controlled substance and breach of probation.

And a 32-year-old Lacombe man was charged with possessing a controlled substance.

All three will face charges in court this month, or in July.

Police commend the public for reporting information that led to these arrests. “Co-operation between police and the public is instrumental to the success of our crime reduction efforts,” stated a release from Innisfail RCMP.

Anyone with additional information can call 403-227-3342.