Three charged with bringing drugs into Bowden Institution

Three men working to get drugs into the Bowden Institution now face charges after police investigation.

Innisfail RCMP’s General Investigation Section and the Correction Service of Canada have laid charges against two inmates and one on release from the prison with drug trafficking charges.

On Nov. 5, Corrections staff saw a suspicious person near the medium security facility’s fence. A 32-year-old man, who was on statutory release (the mandatory release of a person from prison after they have completed two-thirds of their sentence) from the Bowden Institution, was detained.

Then Bowden went into a lockdown as staff conducted a thorough search of the facility. The lockdown lasted until Nov. 14. After it ended Correction Service of Canada issued a press release saying they are strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

On Nov. 14, staff at Bowden confiscated multiple packages containing contraband from the yard. According to a release, the packages contained THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and methamphetamine. The seizure’s value was estimated at $495,320.

Further investigation led to charges against two inmates.

All three offenders have been transferred to higher security institutions and will appear in Red Deer provincial court in February 2018.

Jesse Cole, 32, is charged with two counts of trafficking; Cory Michaels, 31, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and Alan Goossens, 34, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.


Most Read

