Three day public consultation set to ReImagine Sylvan Lake

The heart of Sylvan Lake, it’s stretch of lakefront, is at the centre of a proposed reimagining of the Central Alberta town.

A three day charrette starting on Thursday in Sylvan will look at reviewing and potentially redeveloping the town’s waterfront. The charrette is a part of ReImagine Sylvan Lake, which is about reviewing, reimagining and redeveloping the town’s waterfront.

Joanne Gaudet, Sylvan Lake communications officer, said it was “about as extensive a community engagement as you can get.

“The lake is the jewel of our community, it is what draws people to our community, both visitors and residents,” said Gaudet. “This ReImagine Sylvan process and these three days is part of the process of reviewing, reimagining and redeveloping our waterfront.

At the centre of this is the creation of sustainable waterfront area redevelopment plan to provide the overview of the future developments.

The public input and feedback starts Thursday night, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a community design open house, inviting public comment and the suggestion of big ideas for the project. The vision and ideas will form the basis of future development concepts.

All of the events are being held at the Nexsource Centre, 4823 49th Ave., in Sylvan Lake.

“It doesn’t really matter what it is,” said Gaudet. “It can be infrastructure related, it can be business related, it can be attractions or events.”

On Friday and Saturday, there is a two-day workshop where future development concepts could be created in the “intensive” sessions, Gaudet said. Consultants will help work to refine the discussions into concepts. The workshops are by pre-registration.

Friday evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., is another open house where the results of the first day’s workshop will be presented. It’s also another opportunity for someone to come in, who couldn’t make the Thursday event, to pitch their big ideas.

On Saturday, Gaudet said they’ll delve in deeper and refine the designs and establish goals and priorities. It closes Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. with a final open house.

“It’s a collective of everything done to that point,” said Gaudet. “We’ll have a refined development concept to present based on the previous workshops.”

At the end of it all, consultants will start to develop a feasible concept at another open house, this time on June 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

It takes a lot of work to put on a show like… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they… Continue reading

RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

PHOTO: Red Deer’s Turning Point celebrates 30th anniversary with barbecue

Turning Point, Red Deer’s harm-reduction group, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday… Continue reading

Graphic warning: Lethbridge mayor slams racist tirade caught on viral video at Denny’s

Woman identified in video is from Cranbrook, B.C.

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, the Boy Scouts… Continue reading

Allegations against NDP MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is standing by his decision to… Continue reading

Update: Racist tirade caught on video at Lethbridge Denny’s restaurant goes viral

Lethbridge police say they are looking into the verbal dispute.

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month