Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people dead.

RCMP say two people died and two others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Range Road 252, west of Peace River.

Details about the victims have not been released, but police say a traffic diversion around the accident scene was expected to last until early Wednesday morning.

The second crash happened in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon and killed a 19-year-old woman.

Wetaskiwin RCMP say she was the sole occupant of a sport-utility vehicle that collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of highways 13 and 20.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt.