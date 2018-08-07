Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a highway crash that claimed three lives on Hwy 781 on Monday night. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Two adults and a five-year-old child died Monday night when a truck and SUV crashed head-on southwest of Sylvan Lake.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said a 7-year-old boy was transported by STARS to an Edmonton hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said the truck and SUV collided on Hwy 781 just south of the intersection of Township Road 382. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:19 p.m.

The 30-year-old male driver of the truck, and lone occupant, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 39-year-old male driver of the SUV, and 5-year-old passenger, also died at the scene.

The highway was closed while the collision analyst conduct an investigation.

Police said no further update will be provided as charges will not be pursued.



