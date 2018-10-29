Three facing charges after police vehicle rammed

Pickup rammed police vehicle and then hit transformer box cutting power to nearby homes

Two men and a woman face charges after a Red Deer RCMP police vehicle was rammed by a stolen truck.

RCMP were on patrol in north Red Deer at about 5:30 p.m. last Thursday when they spotted a stolen truck driving in the area of Jewel and James streets.

When the truck entered an alley, police tried to pull it over. The driver of the Ford F150 pickup allegedly rammed the police vehicle in an attempt to flee. The collision caused significant structural damage to a fence and garage at one residence.

The truck then got stuck on a electricity transformer box, causing the neighbourhood to lose power for several hours while City of Red Deer workers repaired the damage.

RCMP arrested two people at the scene. A third suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase. RCMP are still looking for a fourth suspect who fled the scene.

No police officers or civilians were injured in the collisions. The female suspect sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital before being released into RCMP custody.

RCMP seized fentanyl during the arrests. The Ford F150 had been reported stolen in Blackfalds and the licence plate was reported stolen in Fort McMurray.

A 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with probation and failing to appear in court, now also faces two charges of possession of stolen property, flight from police, failing to comply with a probation order, driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance and registration.

A 25-year-old man is facing two charges of breaching court orders.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with possession of drugs and resisting or obstructing a police officer.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Airport has eye on low-cost carriers
Next story
RDC alumni invited to annual general meeting Nov. 1

Just Posted

Hold on to your hat — it’s rodeo time.

Canadian Finals Rodeo kicks off in Red Deer on Tuesday

RDC alumni invited to annual general meeting Nov. 1

It’s a chance to reconnect and build relationships, says association chair

Three facing charges after police vehicle rammed

Pickup rammed police vehicle and then hit transformer box cutting power to nearby homes

Red Deer doctor sits on Alberta Medical Association board – a first in 18 years

A Red Deer doctor has been elected to the Alberta Medical Association’s… Continue reading

Red Deer Airport has eye on low-cost carriers

Air Canada service to Calgary ends Wednesday but airport believes other airlines will come forward

VIDEO: Central Alberta shoppers say Halloween is bigger today than years ago

Dressing in colourful costumes and knocking on doors for candy is a… Continue reading

Canadians express solidarity after attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

MONTREAL — A national display of sympathy and solidarity grew Monday following… Continue reading

Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada Oct. 31

CALGARY — A hodge-podge of public transportation services are already starting to… Continue reading

Puppies stranded for days on B.C. cliff rescued after woman sounds alarm

MISSION, B.C. — Two St. Bernard-cross puppies are safe and warm after… Continue reading

Transportation Safety Board concerned about ‘pervasive’ employee fatigue

OTTAWA — Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a… Continue reading

Author offers retrospect of TV show ‘Friends’

Kelsey Miller has written the quintessential fan book for those obsessed with… Continue reading

Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

VANCOUVER — Jennifer Twiner McCarron remembers when daycare staff took bets on… Continue reading

Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business

LEICESTER, England — Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who… Continue reading

Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons

LOS ANGELES — Chris Sale’s final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered… Continue reading

Most Read