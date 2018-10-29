Three facing charges after police vehicle rammed

Two men and a woman face charges after a Red Deer RCMP police vehicle was rammed by a stolen truck.

RCMP were on patrol in north Red Deer at about 5:30 p.m. last Thursday when they spotted a stolen truck driving in the area of Jewel and James streets.

When the truck entered an alley, police tried to pull it over. The driver of the Ford F150 pickup allegedly rammed the police vehicle in an attempt to flee. The collision caused significant structural damage to a fence and garage at one residence.

The truck then got stuck on a electricity transformer box, causing the neighbourhood to lose power for several hours while City of Red Deer workers repaired the damage.

RCMP arrested two people at the scene. A third suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase. RCMP are still looking for a fourth suspect who fled the scene.

No police officers or civilians were injured in the collisions. The female suspect sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital before being released into RCMP custody.

RCMP seized fentanyl during the arrests. The Ford F150 had been reported stolen in Blackfalds and the licence plate was reported stolen in Fort McMurray.

A 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with probation and failing to appear in court, now also faces two charges of possession of stolen property, flight from police, failing to comply with a probation order, driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance and registration.

A 25-year-old man is facing two charges of breaching court orders.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with possession of drugs and resisting or obstructing a police officer.



