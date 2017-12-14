Three from Sylvan Lake charged for drugs, stolen firearm

Three people from Sylvan Lake are facing charges after drugs and weapons were seized earlier this month.

The RCMP Priority Crimes Task Force executed two search warrants Dec. 1 where cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm were found.

READ MORE: Cocaine and stolen gun lead to three arrests in Sylvan Lake

A 26-year-old woman, 28-year-old man and 37-year-old man were arrested as a result of the investigation.

The woman and younger man were charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking. They also face charges for possession of oxycodone, a prohibited weapon and stolen property over $5,000.

They will appear in court in Red Deer Jan. 18.

The older man was charged with possession of a weapon obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm and possessing a firearm without a license. He will appear in court Jan. 17.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter