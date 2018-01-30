Three gunshots fired the night Indigenous man died on Saskatchewan farm

BATTLEFORD, Sask. — The Crown says evidence will show that three shots were fired the night a 22-year-old Indigenous man was killed on a Saskatchewan farm although the fatal bullet has never been found.

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge told Gerald Stanley’s trial on Tuesday that court will hear from the farmer’s son, Sheldon, who was working with his father on a fence that night and came running when they thought someone was trying to steal a vehicle from their yard.

Burge told jurors they will hear Sheldon Stanley went inside to get his keys because a grey Ford Escape SUV was starting to drive away when it hit another vehicle in the yard.

“As he was running into the house, he heard two gunshots. When he got out of the house with his car keys, he heard another gunshot. He looked. He saw his father standing by the driver’s door of this vehicle with a gun and a clip in his hand,” Burge told court.

“Sheldon Stanley approached the vehicle and saw Colten Boushie in the driver’s seat slumped toward the steering wheel.”

Burge said there were two females in the back seat of the vehicle. Two other males had jumped out of the SUV and ran away.

The Crown said an autopsy found Boushie died from a gunshot wound.

“There was only one significant injury on his body and that was a gunshot wound to the head that entered behind the left ear and exited through his right neck,” said Burge.

Police recovered several firearms from the farm, including a Russian-made Tokarev TT33 semi-automatic pistol that had Boushie’s blood on the trigger, trigger guard and hammer. Stanley also tested positive for gunpowder residue.

RCMP Cpl. Terry Heroux testified officers did an exhaustive search of the farm and the SUV but the bullet that killed Boushie was not recovered.

“It’s been my experience that bullets can change when they travel through things, in this case the victim,” Heroux told court. ”Bullets can fragment. Bullets can sometimes ricochet off of different things. You might only find slivers of them.”

RCMP photos taken the night of the shooting, entered as exhibits in court, show the SUV with its front left wheel worn down to the rim, doors open and a body under blankets on the ground.

Dark blood stains can be seen on the seat and dashboard. A broken .22-calibre rifle was found next to the vehicle. Heroux said the barrel was bent but there was a bullet in the chamber and five in a magazine.

He couldn’t confirm that the rifle had been in the SUV but said there were several .22-calibre shells found inside.

Under cross-examination, Heroux said no fingerprints were found on any of the vehicles on the Stanley farm or inside the SUV. He also said police were told where the weapon used in the shooting was located, that it was stored safety and properly licensed in Stanley’s name.

Boushie, who was from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was a passenger when the SUV drove onto the farm near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016.

Supporters and family members of the accused and of the victim packed the courtroom Tuesday.

Boushie’s uncle, Alvin Baptiste, brought an eagle feather with him to the proceedings.

“I bring it in and this is for justice,” he said during a break. “This is a symbolic symbol of First Nations people.”

He said his sister Debbie Baptiste, who is Boushie’s mother, was at the courthouse but left the courtroom once Heroux took the stand.

“She’s not sitting in the courtroom to see those graphic pictures.”

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks.

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Gerald Stanley, leaves the provincial court after the first day of preliminary hearing investigating the murder of Colten Boushie, in North Battleford, Sask.

Previous story
Women Talk Red Deer empowering Central Alberta women

Just Posted

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

A homemade explosive device found while Red Deer RCMP executed a search… Continue reading

Bentley fire truck Paraguay-bound

Bentley’s truck is the fourth Central Alberta truck donated to Paraguay

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month