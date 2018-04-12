Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized during an drug search on a Rocky Mountain House home.

On April 5, the Rocky Mountain House RCMP and the Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant on the home.

During the search they found cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Among the drugs were 16.8 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of crystal meth 0.11 grams of heroin and various prescription pills.

“Drug trafficking continues to be a problem for communities across Alberta and Rocky Mountain House is no exception,” said Sgt. Jay Penner. “Every seizure we make plays a part in making our streets safer.”

A 57-year-old Rocky Mountain House man has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 53-year-old Rocky Mountain House man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 53-year-old Rocky Mountain House man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three men have court dates later this month.



