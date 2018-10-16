Three men charged for drug trafficking in Central Alberta

Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after a four-month Red Deer RCMP investigation.

Police executed search warrants at residences in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake on Oct. 10, which led to the arrests of the men, aged 21, 22 and 23, and the seizure of more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of cocaine and about $12,000.

Police also seized numerous electronics, items consistent with drug trafficking, a Jeep Liberty and a BMW.

“Drug trafficking brings violent crime, weapons offences and property crime to our communities, so the Red Deer drug unit is focused on using criminal intelligence and data analysis to identify those traffickers and disrupt their operations,” said Sgt. Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP.

Police began the investigation at the end of May, gathering enough evidence to be granted search warrants for an apartment near 50th Avenue and 46th Street in Sylvan Lake and an apartment near 37th Street and 52nd Avenue in Red Deer.

The search warrants were executed between 7 and 7:30 a.m. at both residents – two men were arrested in Sylvan Lake and the other in Red Deer.

The three men will appear in Red Deer provincial court Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter