Three more flu deaths in Central Zone

Eleven deaths have been recorded this flu season in Central Zone

Three more people died from the flu and the number hospitalized sharply increased over the past week in Alberta Health Services Central Zone.

As of Thursday, 11 flu-related deaths have been confirmed. The number of people hospitalized has jumped to 212 from 126 in the week ending Jan. 25.

Province-wide, six more flu deaths were recorded over the past week, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths to 61. There have been 2,277 people admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza.

Just under 1.2 million Albertans have been vaccinated, including 107,577 in Central Zone.


Three more flu deaths in Central Zone

Eleven deaths have been recorded this flu season in Central Zone

