Alberta Drama Festival Association (ADFA) Heartland Region featured one one-act play last year called Goodnight Loving Trail by John Patrick Bray. Photo supplied

Three one-act plays in Innisfail May 12

A one-act play featuring a woman who would do anything to get the part is one of the offerings for Innisfail theatre lovers this May.

The Audition by Jane Martin is one of three one-act plays on May 12, that will delight audiences as well as put actors to test on stage at the Ol’ Moose Hall.

Alberta Drama Festival Association (ADFA) Heartland Region One Act Festival will feature Central Albertans who will be judged in hopes to qualify for provincials.

Two of the three acts are monologues.

Trawling by Tony Benge, another monologue, features Leanne Fishwick, a cloakroom attendant, who will provide an amusing insight into her work as she travels through items left in the cloakroom.

The third one-act play called The Author’s Voice by Richard Greenberg features Todd, a devastatingly handsome man with a secret: he keeps a smelly gnome named Gene locked up in his apartment.

Christine Chalaturnyk, ADFA Heartland Region One Act Play Festival regional representative, said Innisfail Town Theatre started the festival last year after taking a break from it for several years.

ADFA is an umbrella organization for adult amateur drama activity in Alberta, consisting of 10 regions throughout the province, according to the organization’s website. Chalaturnyk said the 10 regions are participating in individual festivals in hopes to qualify and win at the provincial level.

The 2018 provincial festival is in Fort McMurray on May 25 and 26.

Last year, the festival had one one-act play that qualified but did not win at the provincial level.

ADFA Heartland Region covers Red Deer to Disbury and Rocky Mountain House to Stettler area. At the provincial level, awards including outstanding production, new work, actor, actress are given out.

Tickets to the show in Innisfail are $15 at the door. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau
Next story
Scholarships given to health care students and experts in Central Alberta

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Flooding grows along Saint John River: ‘I see nothing but water’

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month