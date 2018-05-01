Three one-act plays in Innisfail May 12

A one-act play featuring a woman who would do anything to get the part is one of the offerings for Innisfail theatre lovers this May.

The Audition by Jane Martin is one of three one-act plays on May 12, that will delight audiences as well as put actors to test on stage at the Ol’ Moose Hall.

Alberta Drama Festival Association (ADFA) Heartland Region One Act Festival will feature Central Albertans who will be judged in hopes to qualify for provincials.

Two of the three acts are monologues.

Trawling by Tony Benge, another monologue, features Leanne Fishwick, a cloakroom attendant, who will provide an amusing insight into her work as she travels through items left in the cloakroom.

The third one-act play called The Author’s Voice by Richard Greenberg features Todd, a devastatingly handsome man with a secret: he keeps a smelly gnome named Gene locked up in his apartment.

Christine Chalaturnyk, ADFA Heartland Region One Act Play Festival regional representative, said Innisfail Town Theatre started the festival last year after taking a break from it for several years.

ADFA is an umbrella organization for adult amateur drama activity in Alberta, consisting of 10 regions throughout the province, according to the organization’s website. Chalaturnyk said the 10 regions are participating in individual festivals in hopes to qualify and win at the provincial level.

The 2018 provincial festival is in Fort McMurray on May 25 and 26.

Last year, the festival had one one-act play that qualified but did not win at the provincial level.

ADFA Heartland Region covers Red Deer to Disbury and Rocky Mountain House to Stettler area. At the provincial level, awards including outstanding production, new work, actor, actress are given out.

Tickets to the show in Innisfail are $15 at the door. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter