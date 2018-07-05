Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Ponoka RCMP were busy during the Ponoka Stampede week with 333 calls for service. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Three people were stabbed during the Ponoka Stampede, according to Ponoka RCMP.

Police received 333 calls for service, up from 297 in 2017, during the week-long rodeo.

Ponoka RCMP acting Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley said there were two aggravated assault files where three victims were stabbed, one in town and one on the Stampede grounds.

Smiley said the victims are recovering from their injuries and charges have been laid.

“We had a robust week, but overall the Stampede was a fun, safe experience for visitors,” said Smiley, adding the incidents involved a small number of people.

Smiley said with any large event such as the Ponoka Stampede there is going to be an increase in criminal activity, but he suggests the majority of attendees were there to enjoy the experience.

Among the other calls for service, RCMP dealt with nine assault files with one being against a parking volunteer who received a minor assault from an individual who didn’t like where he was being told to park.

There was also an assault to a beer gardens security woman who was punched by a man. One person was charged with assault after spitting in a police officer’s face during an arrest.

In 2018, 64 prisoners were arrested during the week, a drop from 117 in 2017.

Smiley said the RCMP’s priority is the safety of residents and attendees of the Ponoka Stampede.