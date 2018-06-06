Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

Photos: Top (left to right) Anthony Swampy, Dominique Soosay Northwest and Terrelle Minde. Bottom photos: Cheyanne Soosay Northwest and Latesha Soosay Northwest. Facebook photos

Maskwacis is grieving the loss of five community members — including two young mothers — in a highway crash south of Edmonton.

Three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin Cree Nation were killed in the crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sisters have been identified as Dominique Soosay Northwest, 19; Cheyanne Soosay Northwest, 22, a mother of three young children under the age of five; and Latesha Soosay Northwest, 25, a mother of a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Anthony Swampy, 30, and his girlfriend Terrelle Minde are also killed in the crash near Millet, about 110 km north of Red Deer.

“This is a horrible, horrible tragedy for everyone involved in the losses,” said Samson Chief Vernon Saddleback at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“It affects everyone involved. You may not know the people involved in the accident but you know the families they are attached to.

“We are an extended family community here. So everybody kind of knows everybody so whenever we lose somebody it’s all tragic, it’s all a loss.”

This is the second highway tragedy for Maskwacis in a little over a month. Three people from the community were killed on April 26 when a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Hwy 2A just north of the townsite.

Saddleback said he spent the morning talking to the grandmothers who lost their grandchildren.

“It’s tough. It’s emotional. It’s a really tough time for everyone.”

The families are coping as best they can, he said.

Saddleback asked that people of all religions pray for the community and those who have lost loved ones.

“Prayer is powerful. Any support that we get, any condolences, any prayersdefinitely are going to help the families in this tough time. So they do mean a lot.”

All five victims were travelling together when there was a collision with an SUV at Hwy 2A and Township Road 472, about fivekm south of Millet.

A First Nations councillor says three sisters were among five people killed in a highway crash south of Edmonton.

RCMP have said all five were in a car that crashed with another vehicle south of Millet, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth later died in hospital.

A person in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“We’re in a lot of pain because they were young people,” said Buffalo, who added that some of those who died had young children.

“It’s going to be a trying time as we go through this process of grieving, but the community will come together as we always do.”

The First Nation also posted condolences on its website.

“We have lost good people,” said the post. “We have good memories of them while they were with us on this Earth that the Creator made. They will never be forgotten.

“We will honour them with our feasts and round dances and we will cry for them when we miss them dearly.”



