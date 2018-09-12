Three students left with serious injuries after school bus crash in Ontario

INNISFIL, Ont. — A school bus driver has been charged after a crash in central Ontario left three high school students with serious injuries on Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police Service spokeswoman Sue Sgambati said all 14 of the students on board the bus bound for a high school near Innisfil, Ont., were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, with three being treated for serious injuries.

Sgambati says one of those three was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment, but added none of the students’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators allege the school bus collided with a pickup truck after failing to stop at a stop sign at an intersection in the community about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

A 73-year-old Barrie, Ont., man is charged with disobeying a stop sign and is to appear in court in November.

Sgambati says the collision, which took place around 7:45 a.m., occurred in foggy weather and officers found the school bus on its side when they arrived.

Sgambati said the Simcoe County District School Board, which is responsible for the school where the students were headed, had been notified of the crash.

The board did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The town of Innisfil issued a tweet of support to those impacted by the collision.