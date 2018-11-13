Three-year deal ratified for Red Deer CUPE workers

CUPE workers to get four per cent over three years

Nearly 1,000 City of Red Deer workers will get a four-per-cent pay raise over three years.

City council ratified a three-year deal that will give 979 Canadian Union of Public Employee (CUPE) workers a one per cent raise retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, a one per cent increase next January and two per cent in 2020.

The two sides met over 13 days of bargaining to reach the deal, which was ratified by union members on Nov. 6.

CUPE represents the bulk of the city’s 1,400 union workers. Others are represented by the Internatonal Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Alberta Transit Union and the International Association of Firefighters.

The city also has about 150 non-union staff.