Three-year deal ratified for Red Deer CUPE workers

CUPE workers to get four per cent over three years

Nearly 1,000 City of Red Deer workers will get a four-per-cent pay raise over three years.

City council ratified a three-year deal that will give 979 Canadian Union of Public Employee (CUPE) workers a one per cent raise retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, a one per cent increase next January and two per cent in 2020.

The two sides met over 13 days of bargaining to reach the deal, which was ratified by union members on Nov. 6.

CUPE represents the bulk of the city’s 1,400 union workers. Others are represented by the Internatonal Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Alberta Transit Union and the International Association of Firefighters.

The city also has about 150 non-union staff.

Previous story
Saskatchewan First Nation passes its own legal cannabis law, plans to open shop

Just Posted

Red Deer council sets police review goals

Review will look at alternatives to RCMP-led police force and their effectiveness

Three-year deal ratified for Red Deer CUPE workers

CUPE workers to get four per cent over three years

A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish

The first vacation for the Red Deer family brings spark back to life

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read