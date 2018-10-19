“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Pound It Hop Hop Dancers Association to benefit

Tickets are on sale for a thrilling Oct. 27 charity event.

“This is Thriller” is a combination dinner, hip hop battle and dance party at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. The adults only event runs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Individual tickets cost $80.59 with fee or $54.06 for the show only.

All proceeds go to Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital and Pound It Hip Hop Dancers Association.

The Friends charity provides care and comfort items to patients, including equipment, supplies and serviices such as blood pressure monitors, milk warmers and taxi vouchers.

Pound It helps youth through dance sponsorship (tuition, workshops, competitions) specializing in the growing popularity of street dance.

At this year’s event you can come as a zombie and expect an immersive experience in the thrill of Thriller with a Macabre Plated Dinner, Hip Hop Dance Show including Thriller, Invitational Hip Hop Battle with celebrity judges, a Last Gasp DJ Dance Party, a Grave Photo Corner, prizes for best make-up and costume, vacation raffle, silent auction, live art and sale and 50/50.