“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Pound It Hop Hop Dancers Association to benefit

Tickets are on sale for a thrilling Oct. 27 charity event.

“This is Thriller” is a combination dinner, hip hop battle and dance party at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. The adults only event runs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Individual tickets cost $80.59 with fee or $54.06 for the show only.

All proceeds go to Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital and Pound It Hip Hop Dancers Association.

The Friends charity provides care and comfort items to patients, including equipment, supplies and serviices such as blood pressure monitors, milk warmers and taxi vouchers.

Pound It helps youth through dance sponsorship (tuition, workshops, competitions) specializing in the growing popularity of street dance.

At this year’s event you can come as a zombie and expect an immersive experience in the thrill of Thriller with a Macabre Plated Dinner, Hip Hop Dance Show including Thriller, Invitational Hip Hop Battle with celebrity judges, a Last Gasp DJ Dance Party, a Grave Photo Corner, prizes for best make-up and costume, vacation raffle, silent auction, live art and sale and 50/50.

Previous story
Emergency Shelter has new executive director
Next story
Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Just Posted

Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Pound It Hop Hop Dancers Association to benefit

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Anyone with information is asked to call police

Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school

Linday Thurber Hall of Fame ceremony held

Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Rayann Toner has 10 years experience with Central Alberta Emergency Women’s Shelter

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Hi Mickey, ‘Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when… Continue reading

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals… Continue reading

StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

SAN FRANCISCO — StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony… Continue reading

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected in… Continue reading

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

CALGARY — A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death… Continue reading

Study of U.S. hospital figures links pot use with increased risk of stroke

MONTREAL — New research is being presented at a conference in Montreal… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

Most Read