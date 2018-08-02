Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake and surrounding areas at 10:11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.

A warm, unstable airmass will lead to the thunderstorms, some of which will likely become severe. They will likely form above the foothills and move east through the afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada said some of the early thunderstorms will have golf ball sized hail as the main threat. Wind gusts could exceed 100 km/h in other storms.


