Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada warns of possible thunderstorms in area

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for a swath of Central Alberta, including Red Deer.

At 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, the watch was issued for Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Penhold, Springbrook, Spruce View, Bowden, Pine Lake, Delburne, Red Deer County, Lacombe County and Stettler County.

According to Environment Canada, people should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Medicine River Wildlife Centre volunteers needed
Next story
Alberta Party candidate running in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer walks to reduce stigma associated with schizophrenia

First annual Strides for Hope walk takes place across Alberta

Decorative, message-driven art can be viewed in Red Deer

Many First Friday opening receptions on June 1

Female-driven films part of RDC student movie screenings

2017/18 films shown June 1 and 2 at Welikoklad Centre

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada warns of possible thunderstorms in area

Alberta Party candidate running in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Byelection expected soon

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month