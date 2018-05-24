Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada warns of possible thunderstorms in area

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for a swath of Central Alberta, including Red Deer.

At 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, the watch was issued for Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Penhold, Springbrook, Spruce View, Bowden, Pine Lake, Delburne, Red Deer County, Lacombe County and Stettler County.

According to Environment Canada, people should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.



