Ticket lottery launched for CFR 45 in Red Deer

The ticket lottery has officially launched for the 45th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer.

Registration for the ticket lottery is open until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. To register visit www.cfrreddeer.ca.

All-In Packs were announced Friday, which include access to all seven performances at the rodeo from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 at the ENMAX Centrium. There are 4,100 All-In Packs available.

Ticket prices range from $261 to $498 plus applicable fees and taxes.


