Roots of a canola plant infested with clubroot “galls.” The crop disease reduces yield and has been spreading across Alberta. Photo from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry

Time to step up clubroot battle, says Red Deer County councillor

Disease that affects canola and other crops has been spreading across Alberta for years

A Red Deer County councillor is calling for a co-ordinated campaign against clubroot, a crop disease that has been spreading across the province for years.

Coun. Richard Lorenz said a farmer at a recent Alberta Seed Producers highlighted the toll the disease that has affected hundreds of canola fields province-wide takes on producers and their families.

The stress of finding the disease in his crop and the guilt that followed “just about drove him around the bend,” said Lorenz, who raises cattle.

The farmer said it’s time to accept that clubroot is here and to ensure that all producers are taking the same approach to protecting their fields.

Lorenz agrees more can be done.

“We’ve watched the maps grow redder every year with more cases of clubroot. When do we say it’s time to stop it?

“We are stewards of the land and we need to take responsibility for what’s going on and to help solve the problem before it becomes too big an issue to deal with.”

It is better to try to deal with the problem now before it becomes a crisis and sweeping regulations are required, he suggested.

Clubroot was first found in a few canola fields around Edmonton in 2003 and it’s been spreading ever since, now reaching as far south as Newell County.

An Alberta Agriculture and Forestry clubroot tracking map shows Red Deer County, where clubroot appeared in 2011, as having a total of 10 to 49 infestations from 2003-18.

Clubroot can affect many crops including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts and a number of others, but its impact on canola, a significant cash crop in Alberta, is most worrisome to many farmers.

The disease causes growths on roots, called galls, that significantly reduce yields. The disease can remain in fields for many years.

One of the best ways to control it is to use long rotations between planting canola crops in fields. Growing canola once every four years is recommended. It will not eliminate the disease but will prevent severe infestations.

Clubroot-resistent seeds have also been introduced in the past few years, although new pathotypes showing up in central Alberta are reducing the effectiveness of the seeds. There are no registered fungicides that work for canola so far, says Alberta Agriculture and Forestry’s website.

Creating a stigma around the disease puts intense pressure on producers, who lose productivity and find lenders questioning the financial health of their farming operations. Under that scenario, some may be reluctant to report the disease.

“Those are the dilemmas that affect people and drive them to situations that none of us want to hear about,” said Lorenz.

Mayor Jim Wood agrees clubroot is a significant concern in Red Deer County, where the disease isn’t rampant but has expanded.

“The last thing we want to do is keep a field secret. That doesn’t benefit the producer or his neighbour.”

Wood said crop rotation management and using anti-clubroot varieties will help control the problem.

“This isn’t the only disease we’ve had in Alberta. We’ve had fusarium for years and years.

“It’s important we don’t try to do it alone. If there’s a problem there, it’s important that every farmer gets the appropriate knowledge that they need in order to tackle the situation.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rocky Mountain House councillor Scott Collinson resigns
Next story
Downtown Red Deer to be busy during 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Keep pressuring politicians for Red Deer hospital expansion, urges retiring city manager

Craig Curtis says election year is the perfect opportunity

Rural crime initiative focuses on repeat victims

Project Lock Up announced by RCMP and Alberta government on Tuesday

Few brave the cold for Winter Walk Day at Red Deer College

Dress appropriately for the outdoors

New Town of Olds sculpture park will fulfill long-held dream for Bergen artist

The Highway 27 Sculpture Pathway will officially open this spring

Education Minister sees MicroSociety in action

10 years for MicroSociety at Red Deer school

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks steering could fail

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because… Continue reading

Opinion: New city signs are money well spent

There may be people who question spending just over $1 million for… Continue reading

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Most Read