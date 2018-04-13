(Advocate file photo).

Timely action promised on Red Deer hospital expansion

Health minister says good hospitals are part of providing quality health care

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman confirmed Red Deer hospital’s expansion will move up the government spending priority list if a business plan determines it’s a priority.

Having sustainable quality health care for Central Alberta includes having the right buildings to support that, she said, while visiting Friday with residents of a Red Deer nursing home.

“We realize there’s more to be done with Red Deer hospital; that’s one reason we put $1 million into planning…”

If the business plan that’s now underway for the local hospital determines its infrastructure is lacking, Hoffman said this will be addressed in government capital planning. “We will not waste time.”

While the hospital expansion isn’t in the government’s current five-year capital plan, she said it could be added, since her department reconsiders priorities annually.

It’s a tough economy and “nobody wants to have debt on the books, but we can’t afford to have people having sub-quality care, so we’re moving ahead with this capital planning piece to ensure we have the right investments in place for Central Alberta,” said Hoffman.

When asked why Red Deer hospital is being studied again — even through a study done three years ago showed it lacks space, and doctors say the situation has worsened — Hoffman said it’s because several provincial studies are now being done, for example on cardiac care, and the government needs the most up-to-date information.

The minister said Red Deer hospital has required changes for the last decade, but the previous Tory government ignored the problem, while her New Democrat government is taking action.

A Red Deer doctors’ group, advocating for 96 more hospital beds, three more operating rooms, 18 emergency treatment stretchers, and a cardiac catheterization unit, welcomed the $1-million business plan as a good first step.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

Just Posted

Timely action promised on Red Deer hospital expansion

Health minister says good hospitals are part of providing quality health care

Canadian pharmacy to be fined millions for illegal imports

HELENA, Mont. — An online pharmacy that bills itself as Canada’s largest… Continue reading

Gunman says he went to Quebec mosque in 2017 to protect family from terrorists

QUEBEC — The gunman who killed six men as they prayed in… Continue reading

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo facing weapons possession charge

NAPANEE, Ont. — One of Canada’s most notorious killers is back before… Continue reading

Feds have options to cut risk for Trans Mountain pipeline investors, says Carr

OTTAWA — Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says Canada is considering several… Continue reading

UPDATED: Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

‘Big things can get done in Canada,’ Trudeau tells business leaders

LIMA, Peru — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will look for some common… Continue reading

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

NEW YORK — Here’s some sobering news: A large international study says… Continue reading

People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

POINTE-DU-CHENE, N.B. — A conservation group is urging people not to interact… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Surprises highlight big night at Commonwealth Games track

GOLD COAST, Australia — It was a night of surprises Thursday on… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month