Tip from public leads to arrests

A tip from the public helped Blackfalds RCMP locate a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Blackfalds RCMP said the vehicle was spotted during routine patrols of the Gasoline Alley hotel district at about 4 a.m. The vehicle had earlier fled from RCMP.

Later that morning thanks to a public tip about a suspicious vehicle, police located the vehicle and occupants were arrested without incident.

Suspects were charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, weapons and possession of controlled substance offences.

Blackfalds RCMP thank the public for the tip that led to the vehicle and arrests and police continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information that could assist the police, they are asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.