It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day to encourage conversations about mental health.

Bell will donate 5 cents to mental health initiatives in Canada for every text or mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada or Bell Aliant customer.

Money will also be donated if people use #BellLetsTalk in a Tweet and Instagram post, view the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk

, or use the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat geofilter.

More to come.