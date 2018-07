Patio party moving into Welikoklad Centre because of poor weather forecast

An ominous weather forecast has meant a change in Ross Street Patio Party plans tonight.

Ross Street Patio Party will relocate to Welikoklad Event Centre (4922 49 St), the former Uptown Cinema.

Guests of all ages are invited attend a free concert with back to back performances by Juke, Brianna Lizotte and Alecia Aichelle and a bonus magic show by Antonio Andara. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/patioparties or contact Culture Services at 403-406-8820.



