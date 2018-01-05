Tops library picks revealed for 2017

DVDS are the most often borrowed item from Red Deer Public Library

An autobiographical movie about a plane’s emergency landing on the Hudson River — the Hollywood blockbuster Sully — was the DVD most often borrowed from the Red Deer Public Library in 2017.

A fictional legal thriller that follows a judicial conduct investigator in Florida — The Whistler by John Grisham — was the most wanted book among library users.

Briana Ehnes, the library’s manager adult services, said the DVD Sully was checked out 183 times and The Whistler was checked out 96 times.

She said the library has seven copies of Sully, which was released in 2016.

“We probably had a fairly substantial hold list when it was released and that obviously spilled over into 2017,” Ehnes said on Friday.

The most popular DVD rentals after Sully were Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, The Girl on the Train, The Accountant, Snowden, Jason Bourne, Lion, The Magnificent Seven, and Arrival.

She said a DVD vendor automatically sends the library major releases, but staff also try to keep up with movie lists, award winners, blockbusters, and movies of local interest.

“We just kind of keep an eye on the trends and what people are talking about and make sure we order those things as well. DVDs are our biggest circulating collection. They’re the most popular.”

She said the downtown branch has 10,915 DVDs, and the Dawe and Timberlands branches also have DVDs which are likely the only places left in the city to access DVDs without buying them. Not all library users have access to services like Netflix to rent movies, but not all movies are available through those services.

“We kind of fill in the gaps of what people can get on Netflix or some of those other streaming services.”

Ehnes said the most sought after library books are the same titles found among popular new releases at a store like Chapters.

“Especially authors like David Grisham, David Baldacci, Michael Connelly, they continue to be popular. It seems no matter what they write, they are always things that circulate well at the library.”

The most popular books after The Whistler were No Man’s Land by David Baldacci, Fishbowl by Bradley Somer, The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly, The Last Mile by David Baldacci, The Crossing by Michael Connelly, Wolf Winter by Cecilia Ekbäck.



