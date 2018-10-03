Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

OTTAWA — Anyone who has been paying attention to the Conservative opposition knows what issue is at the fore — the controversial transfer of convicted murderer Terri-Lynne McClintic from a medium-security prison to an Indigenous healing lodge.

The Tories have been relentless in the House of Commons, raising the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily, and calling on the Liberals to reverse her controversial transfer.

The Liberals have denounced the barrage as disgraceful, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the Conservatives “ambulance-chasing politicians” in a testy exchange Wednesday aimed at Conservative MP Lisa Raitt, a lawyer by trade.

But Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are unapologetic, saying the failure to keep McClintic locked behind bars resonates with Canadians. In addition to peppering the government with questions, the Opposition forced the Liberals to vote on a motion Wednesday calling for the government to condemn McClintic’s transfer and reverse it.

The motion was ultimately voted down, but Conservative strategists say raising the Stafford case in the House time after time is part of a broader strategy to emphasize injustices.

McClintic was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the first-degree murder of Victoria (Tori) Stafford. McClintic’s boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, repeatedly raped her before the eight-year-old was ultimately killed with a claw hammer to the head.

McClintic has been transferred to Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan, which is managed by the Correctional Service of Canada and is listed as a medium-security institution for women.

However, the Conservatives say healing lodges are meant for transition, not for people who should be locked away.

Conservative MP Candice Bergen, who sponsored the motion, said the Liberal attitude toward criminals is becoming evident.

She pointed to another case her party has raised repeatedly, that of Christopher Garnier, convicted of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer.

It recently became public that Veterans Affairs Canada was covering the cost of Garnier’s post-traumatic stress treatment because his father was a veteran who has also been diagnosed with PTSD.

Bergen argues that in both instances, the government should say, “this is wrong, we’re going to stop it.”

But Trudeau stood by his comments, telling reporters outside the Commons that the Conservatives “yet again” brought up in detail the tragic case of Stafford.

“The Conservatives are terribly upset that I referred to them as practising ambulance-chasing politics but if they’re upset it’s probably because it stings a bit.”

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted in the death of 8-year-old Woodstock, Ont., girl Victoria Stafford, is escorted into court in Kitchener, Ont. p

Previous story
Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget
Next story
Calgary sunny but a slushy mess a day after record autumn snowstorm

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet closed by health inspectors

Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders

Kick up your heels at family dance on Oct. 19

Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.

Exhibition Hall construction on time and budget

Largest free span space in Red Deer

PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Bringing some ‘tribal art’ to downtown Red Deer

Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Alta. Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations, stoke caution from First Nations

OTTAWA — Indigenous communities are open to a new consultation on the… Continue reading

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Most Read