Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims: spokesman

TORONTO — A week after 10 people were killed and another 16 injured in a van attack in north Toronto, there’s word there may be a permanent memorial of the tragic incident.

Thousands have visited makeshift memorials that sprang up in Olive Square and Mel Lastman Square after a van drove down the sidewalk on Yonge Street on April 23, mowing down pedestrians.

Don Peat, a spokesman for Toronto’s mayor, says John Tory thanks everyone who has attended the sites to pay their respects and leave messages of love and support.

Peat says Tory will be speaking with the community and the local councillor about a permanent recognition of the tragic event and says Tory is encouraging people to continue to visit the memorial sites.

He says the city typically leaves memorials in parks for 30 days, but in this case it is too early to say what will happen with the temporary sites.

Peat says city staff have promised they will treat the memorials respectfully and with great care.

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, gathered on Sunday evening in Mel Lastman Square at a vigil for the victims.

Religious leaders of multiple faiths led the speakers’ list at the event, all of them sharing messages of support and strength.

Many of them also commended emergency service personnel on their work the day of the incident, including the officer who was able to arrest the suspect without firing his gun.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Police have said another three attempted murder charges are imminent.

Previous story
High school teacher charged with cocaine trafficking in New Brunswick
Next story
Funerals are scheduled today for two killed in Toronto van attack

Just Posted

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high over $1.33 per litre

CALGARY — Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been… Continue reading

Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims: spokesman

TORONTO — A week after 10 people were killed and another 16… Continue reading

Funerals are scheduled today for two killed in Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Funerals are to be held today for two of the… Continue reading

U.S. delays tariffs again: Steel, aluminum levies paused another month to June 1

WASHINGTON — The United States has delayed the imposition of steel and… Continue reading

Maskwacis community in mourning

Three residents die in highway collision

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Hundley’s pinch-hit single in 9th rallies Giants past Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — After sitting on the bench all night, Giants backup… Continue reading

WHICHCRAFT: Mix-and-match ingredients for custom lip balms

CONCORD, N.H. — After a long, multi-blizzard winter, homemade lip balm is… Continue reading

Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris

Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The… Continue reading

Scotland bans bargain-basement booze in public health move

LONDON — Bargain booze has become a little more expensive in Scotland,… Continue reading

High school teacher charged with cocaine trafficking in New Brunswick

BATHURST, N.B. — A middle school science teacher with alleged Hells Angels… Continue reading

Even as spring arrives, backcountry skiing thrives

BARTLETT, N.H. — Standing at a scenic vista, Tyler Ray looks out… Continue reading

Scientists hope bug experiment fattens Colorado River fish

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Any great fishing hole depends on the health and… Continue reading

Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

NEW YORK — Whichever show garners the most Tony Award nominations on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month