Toronto mayor, residents, to hold vigil tonight for Danforth shooting victims

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Greektown will attend another vigil tonight to mourn two people who were killed and 13 others left wounded in a horrific shooting on Sunday.

They will be joined by Mayor John Tory at 7 p.m. at a local church before they walk along Danforth Avenue bearing lanterns and candles.

On Monday evening, Toronto police identified a 10-year-old girl who was killed in the attack as Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont. Police said in a news release that her family is asking for privacy while they grieve her death.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said the city would lower its flags to honour the girl and that the community north of Toronto had been shaken and hurt by this “senseless act of violence.”

Reese Fallon, 18, who recently graduated from high school and was preparing to study nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall, was also killed in the attack. Photos of the young woman have been left at makeshift memorials along Danforth Avenue.

A fountain in the Alexander the Great Parkette has become one of the main places for people to leave flowers, candles and messages.

“The people here are very friendly and it’s a very loving community,” said Marlene Julien. “What I see here is very touching.”

She said it’s important that the community comes together because residents of Greektown need support and positivity.

“We really need to embrace the opportunity to make a change,” said Julien. “We just need to bring back our peaceful Toronto that we had before.”

On Tuesday evening, heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced pedestrians to seek shelter in restaurants and bars on the Danforth.

7 Numbers restaurant at Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street was packed with customers happily drinking and eating with occasional mention of the gunman who was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with police just steps away.

Earl D’Almeida said he felt it was important to eat at a restaurant on the Danforth to support the community and local businesses.

“We’re here to show that we’re not scared and that we’re going to pick ourselves up and the community up.”

Activity in the area had largely come to a halt after Faisal Hussain, 29, fired indiscriminately at pedestrians and restaurant patrons.

He died after an exchange of gunfire with police but it remains unclear whether he took his own life or was killed by police.

Previous story
Laos dam disaster leaves 24 dead, scores missing
Next story
WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Just Posted

Inmates at Edmonton Remand Centre refused to eat after lockdown

EDMONTON — Alberta Justice says dozen of inmates at the Edmonton Remand… Continue reading

Vancouver Park Board formally acknowledges colonial role, votes to apologize

VANCOUVER — The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for… Continue reading

Toronto mayor, residents, to hold vigil tonight for Danforth shooting victims

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Greektown will attend another vigil tonight to… Continue reading

’Lot of frustration:’ Lethbridge mayor calls councillor ‘a moron’ in email

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The mayor of Lethbridge called one of his councillors… Continue reading

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Toronto’s police chief says there is no evidence to support a claim… Continue reading

Watch: Grizzly bear gets a little too closer to kayaker

Continue reading

The Latest: Ohio governor calls Trump ag plan ‘farm welfare’

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trade policy (all times… Continue reading

Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato’s Atlantic City beach show

NEW YORK — Live Nation says Demi Lovato’s concert on Thursday on… Continue reading

Crowdfunding campaign in Winnipeg launched to buy new sleigh for Santa parade

WINNIPEG — Santa needs a new sleigh for his annual parade in… Continue reading

European teams keeping close eye on Brazilian targets

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian soccer league resumed after the World… Continue reading

Laos dam disaster leaves 24 dead, scores missing

ATTAPEU, Laos — Rescuers searched Wednesday for scores of villagers left missing… Continue reading

IS claims suicide blasts, attacks that kill dozens in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — A series of suicide bombings and attacks that sparked… Continue reading

Toronto council wants Ottawa to ban sale of handguns within city limits

Toronto will ask Ottawa to ban the sale of handguns within city… Continue reading

Two Alberta children rescued from alleged sexual exploitation

Incidents in Sylvan Lake and Edmonton

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month