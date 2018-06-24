Toronto police investigating drive-by shooting; fourth homicide in 24 hours

TORONTO — An unarmed woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in north Toronto early Sunday morning while on her way home from a funeral, police said.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders told a news conference that the incident — the fourth homicide in the city in 24 hours and 77th so far this year — is indicative of a “street gang subculture” that has become an ongoing issue for officers.

Video footage released by police shows a silver SUV circling a neighbourhood before passing a vehicle and slowing down. According to investigators, a passenger in the SUV fired a single shot.

Jenas Nyarko, a 31-year-old woman sitting in the back seat of the second vehicle, was struck and killed.

Investigators said the vehicle drove away, firing several other shots on its way. They did not release any suspect information.

“To have an individual shoot at a vehicle that is practically full of occupants and then to drive away nonchalantly is a huge indication that the person that we’re looking for,” Saunders said. ”They need to know that we’re going to do whatever we can to apprehend them and do whatever we can to apprehend them.”

Det. David Dickinson of the force’s homicide squad said there’s nothing in Nyarko’s past to suggest she would have been targeted by the shooter, nor is there anything to suggest the three other people in the vehicle with her might have been targets.

Originally from Ghana, Nyarko moved to Canada in 2001 and worked at a shelter, Dickinson said.

“She was with three other friends. They were just returning from a funeral … when she was shot,” he said.

“It would appear that this is a case of individuals coming from one neighbourhood of the city to another neighbourhood and shooting the first residents that they see.”

Investigators said there’s nothing at this point to suggest this homicide and three others over the weekend — two people shot to death in the city’s west end early Sunday, and a man killed in northern Toronto a day earlier — were connected.

“Any life is a concern for me,” Saunders said. ”Any time anybody shoots a gun inside this city is a concern for me.”

He noted that on average there have been five more shootings per month this year than last, with an average of one more person shot each month in 2018 than 2017.

“That is not catastrophic, but I still don’t like those numbers,” he said.

Previous story
Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two
Next story
Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police

Just Posted

Longer wait times at Red Deer hospital’s ER due to staff shortage on weekend

“Right now we’re short staffed but it’s subsiding. It was critical Saturday evening”

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Sylvan Lake Legion honours the memory of past president

A new podium at the Legion was dedicated to Steve Dills at a recent meeting

WATCH: Trekking through the foam in Red Deer

The fourth 5K Foam Fest was held at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer Saturday

WATCH: Red Deer residents protest for more equal family court treatment

Despite unfavourable weather, Matias Battauz was “stoked” to have three other people… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Toronto police investigating drive-by shooting; fourth homicide in 24 hours

TORONTO — An unarmed woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in… Continue reading

Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police

TORONTO — Crowds of people have filled the streets of Toronto on… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month