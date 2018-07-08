Toronto police investigating officer’s scathing letter to Mayor John Tory

TORONTO — As Toronto police investigate a string of high-profile shootings, a war of words is brewing in the force’s upper echelons, with the mayor and chief on one side and the head of the police union on the other.

It all goes back to a letter that Global News reported was written by veteran investigator Sgt. Mark Hayward and addressed to Mayor John Tory. The sergeant accuses Tory of being a direct contributor to the city’s gun violence by cancelling a police anti-violence strategy in 2016, the news outlet reported.

Hayward says the controversial program known as TAVIS provided police a crucial tool in keeping violent street gangs at bay. He also calls Chief Mark Saunders “a puppet on strings,” which he says are being pulled by the mayor, according to Global News.

In response to the letter, police have launched an internal investigation and Saunders has promised that the officer — whom he does not name — will be disciplined if they are found to have committed misconduct.

In a statement Friday night, Saunders said there are “conflicting points between what has been reported in the media and what our investigation has uncovered,” but he did not expand on what those points of conflict are.

He said TAVIS was cancelled as part of a modernization effort that included 32 recommendations from members of the public as well as “highly trained members of the service.”

Hayward declined to comment on Saturday, citing the internal investigation.

Tory released his own statement on Saturday, saying he supports Saunders and the city’s police services board “100 per cent.” The mayor’s statement blames the head of the police union for what he calls “a dangerous set of tactics.”

Mike McCormack “could be a partner with us in our fight to rid our streets of the gun violence we’ve seen recently,” Tory said, adding, “Unfortunately, he has chosen not to be.”

Tory accuses McCormack of holding up shift schedule changes that would allow the city to “deploy more officers where we need them.”

McCormack did not mince words in responding to the mayor’s statement, calling it an attempt to distract from the surge of shootings that has gripped the city in recent weeks.

“He’s deflecting towards me. Well, I got big shoulders — so be it,” McCormack said in a phone interview Saturday.

“But that’s really not helping the dialogue.”

Regarding Tory’s allegation that McCormack had held up changes to shift schedules that would have helped the force deploy more officers where they are needed, the union head was equally blunt.

“You can’t deploy officers you don’t have,” he said.

“We just don’t have the resources, and the mayor knows that.”

He said hundreds more officers are needed to deal with the issues the city faces.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
One hurt, three lost kayaker found southwest of Rocky Mountain House
Next story
With hugs, leaders of rivals Ethiopia, Eritrea finally meet

Just Posted

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

More than 60 Grade 2 students attending Reading College this month

The program was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools

Misunderstanding at heart of issue after Sylvan Lake area dog, which had an owner, adopted out by rescue society

A pet rescue society is confident they will weather a recent controversy… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Trump’s economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war

WASHINGTON — From the safety of a resilient U.S. economy, President Donald… Continue reading

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

TORONTO — Beverly Smith has only hazy memories of the van attack… Continue reading

With hugs, leaders of rivals Ethiopia, Eritrea finally meet

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — With laughter and hugs, the leaders of longtime… Continue reading

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month