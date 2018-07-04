Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Police have already found the remains of at least seven men buried in planters at the property in midtown Toronto.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with eight counts of first degree murder for the deaths of men with ties to the city’s gay village.

Investigators say they began excavating the home’s backyard in January, but nothing was found.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says a canine unit search of the property last month determined there was a need for further digging.

She says the excavation is expected to take several weeks and that police will provide an update on the case once the dig is complete.

Police say they searched approximately 100 other properties where McArthur worked as a landscaper, but did not find anything.

The Canadian Press