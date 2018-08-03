Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

TORONTO — The federal government has made good on a promise to deliver $11 million to help the City of Toronto defray costs associated with an influx of asylum seekers, a development the province called “an insult” to taxpayers as it demanded further funds.

Border Security Minister Bill Blair made the announcement Friday after meeting with Mayor John Tory, and said more financial support may be provided as talks with the city continue.

“These initial funds have been allocated to help alleviate the immediate pressures being experienced by the City of Toronto,” Blair said. “We continue to work toward longer-term solutions.”

Some of the money will be used to relocate hundreds of irregular border crossers who’ve spent the past few months in dormitories at two major Toronto-area colleges. They will be sent to hotels and motels, Blair said. The dorms at Humber and Centennial colleges will be empty before a previously announced deadline of Aug. 9, he added.

More than 400 new arrivals were living in the dorms at one time, but Blair said that number has dropped considerably in recent days. He said officials reported 272 people still in residence as of Friday morning.

“The federal government announcement today is an important step and helps us address the immediate pressure we faced in housing those living in the two Toronto dormitories,” said Tory. “The minister has also indicated further discussions that will be held on additional funding to come our way.”

The $11 million earmarked for Toronto was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

