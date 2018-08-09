File photo

Town of Blackfalds issues fire ban

Due to extreme dry, hot conditions, the Town of Blackfalds has issued a fire ban.

Effective immediately, the Town of Blackfalds will issue no new fire permits and permits that have been issued are suspended.

Under this ban, no burning barrels are permitted. Gas/propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fire pits are permitted, but must be attended at all times.

Any source of outdoor fires, including camp fires, presently burning within the Town of Blackfalds must be extinguished immediately. The ignition of all outdoor fires within the Town of Blackfalds are hereby prohibited.

The ban does not apply to fires which are contained within cooking and heating appliances and which are fueled by fluids, gases, charcoal briquettes, or wood pellets or propane fueled fire pits, a town release states.

The public is asked to make sure all fires are completely extinguished before leaving unattended, and to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly. The ban will remain in effect until conditions change, and further notice is given.

Visit town website www.blackfalds.com, for the most current information. For more information on fire bans across the province, visit albertafirebans.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Online fundraising campaign continues for Sylvan Lake residents who died in a head-on crash Monday
Next story
Two railway crossings will get upgrades this month in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to… Continue reading

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

Demand continues at Red Deer Food Bank

Fundraising pancake breakfast and barbecue at the August Heat 2018 Mopar Show

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month