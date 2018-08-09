Town of Blackfalds issues fire ban

Due to extreme dry, hot conditions, the Town of Blackfalds has issued a fire ban.

Effective immediately, the Town of Blackfalds will issue no new fire permits and permits that have been issued are suspended.

Under this ban, no burning barrels are permitted. Gas/propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fire pits are permitted, but must be attended at all times.

Any source of outdoor fires, including camp fires, presently burning within the Town of Blackfalds must be extinguished immediately. The ignition of all outdoor fires within the Town of Blackfalds are hereby prohibited.

The ban does not apply to fires which are contained within cooking and heating appliances and which are fueled by fluids, gases, charcoal briquettes, or wood pellets or propane fueled fire pits, a town release states.

The public is asked to make sure all fires are completely extinguished before leaving unattended, and to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly. The ban will remain in effect until conditions change, and further notice is given.

Visit town website www.blackfalds.com, for the most current information. For more information on fire bans across the province, visit albertafirebans.ca.



