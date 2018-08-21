Town of Olds has new manager of community services

Town of Olds has a new manager of community services.

Michelle LaRoche will begin her position Sept. 4 replacing Michelle Honeyman.

LaRoche has spent the last 9 years working in municipal government, with five of those years spent as the recreation and programs manager for the City of Grande Prairie. During that time, she was responsible for two of the city’s recreational facilities, as well as in charge of all aspects of recreational programming.

“I am very excited about my relocation to Olds and I truly value this opportunity to have influence on the future of the town’s community and social development,” said LaRoche.

LaRoche is a passionate and dedicated professional and comes to the town with a unique blend of expertise in programming and development, large scale project and budget management, policy development, as well as leadership and strategic planning.



