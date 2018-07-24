Town of Ponoka members ratify new agreement, averting strike

The Town of Ponoka and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) have ratified a new agreement, averting a strike. (File photo from Facebook)

The Town of Ponoka and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) have ratified a new agreement, averting a strike.

AUPE members employed by the Town of Ponoka have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new contract reached with their employer. The new agreement means any potential job action has been avoided.

The tentative agreement was reached after negotiations between the union and the employer on July 11, and was approved in a vote of members Monday in Ponoka.

The agreement secures a three-year contract, from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 1, 2019, for the approximately 64 AUPE members who provide a variety of town services, such as the lifeguard and police clerk.

AUPE members in Ponoka voted last month in favour of strike action after the town council walked away from a settlement recommended by a third-party mediator.

“Our goal was always to reach a settlement at the table and we are happy the employer agreed to come back to negotiate a fair agreement for these hard-working members,” said AUPE vice-president Karen Weiers. “These workers have demonstrated that they are united and that their work deserves to be respected. We’re pleased the employer came to an agreement with us that values the contributions of these workers to the vibrancy of Ponoka.”

AUPE is Alberta’s largest union, representing more than 93,000 members across the province.



