Town of Ponoka workers vote to strike

About 60 Town of Ponoka workers are now in a position to serve 72 hours’ strike notice. (File photo from Facebook)

Town of Ponoka workers have voted in favour of a strike.

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said its members with the town voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action at a vote held on Wednesday.

About 60 town workers are now in a position to serve 72 hours’ strike notice, and the option to serve strike notice will remain valid for 120 days.

The AUPE said the strike vote was held after Ponoka town council failed to approve an agreement reached by AUPE and town administration in May with the help of an independent third-party mediator.

“We shook hands on a fair agreement with the town administration only to have it struck down by mayor and council, which was a first,” said AUPE vice-president Karen Weiers.

She said the agreement would give workers the same days off currently enjoyed by mayor and town council.

“These members, who work and live in the community, keep utilities operating, water flowing, offices humming and neighbourhoods in Ponoka vibrant and exciting. They deserve a fair collective agreement that values and respects the important work they do every day for the community of Ponoka,” Weiers said

Ponoka’s chief administrative officer Albert Flootman said the town is prepared and has a contingency plan in place that will ensure the town continues to function and provide essential services to residents.



