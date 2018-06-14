About 60 Town of Ponoka workers are now in a position to serve 72 hours’ strike notice. (File photo from Facebook)

Town of Ponoka workers vote to strike

Town council rejects mediated agreement

Town of Ponoka workers have voted in favour of a strike.

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said its members with the town voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action at a vote held on Wednesday.

About 60 town workers are now in a position to serve 72 hours’ strike notice, and the option to serve strike notice will remain valid for 120 days.

The AUPE said the strike vote was held after Ponoka town council failed to approve an agreement reached by AUPE and town administration in May with the help of an independent third-party mediator.

“We shook hands on a fair agreement with the town administration only to have it struck down by mayor and council, which was a first,” said AUPE vice-president Karen Weiers.

She said the agreement would give workers the same days off currently enjoyed by mayor and town council.

“These members, who work and live in the community, keep utilities operating, water flowing, offices humming and neighbourhoods in Ponoka vibrant and exciting. They deserve a fair collective agreement that values and respects the important work they do every day for the community of Ponoka,” Weiers said

Ponoka’s chief administrative officer Albert Flootman said the town is prepared and has a contingency plan in place that will ensure the town continues to function and provide essential services to residents.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say
Next story
WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Just Posted

Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire damages two Red Deer homes

Fire likely caused by child

Town of Ponoka workers vote to strike

Town council rejects mediated agreement

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics’… Continue reading

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won’t stop now

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman… Continue reading

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but when scientists do, the remedy goes far beyond… Continue reading

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month