The smoking of recreational cannabis in public places withing the limits of Sylvan Lake will be banned when the federal government legalizes the substance on Oct. 17. Photo Courtesy of Thought Catalog/Unsplash

Town of Sylvan Lake bans public pot consumption

The bylaw, which passed Sept. 24, will go ino effect Oct. 17

At the recent meeting of council, the Cannabis Consumption Bylaw was passed and will go into effect on Oct. 17.

Town Council has met on eight separate occasions to discuss cannabis consumption in Sylvan Lake as well as the impending legalization of the substance.

Under the Cannabis Consumption Bylaw, the consumption of recreational marijuana in any form will be restricted to private property only. Further, the bylaw states the consumption of cannabis through inhaling, as that is the only form to be legalized, can be done on private property only with the owner’s permission.

Medical marijuana users are otherwise exempt from the bylaw, though are asked to refer to the newly amended Smoke Free Bylaw for public use.

At the Monday night meeting, a resident spoke during the open microphone section of the meeting asking council to consider adding medical marijuana to the Cannabis Consumption Bylaw as well as prohibiting it from use in hotel properties.

The resident said by allowing those to be exempt from the bylaw the work of Council is being undermined.

“In regards to the concern raised [Monday night] we feel we have acted within our legal rights and this to be the right move for Sylvan Lake,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre during the meeting.

McIntyre expects to see changes made to the legalization of cannabis as time moves forward at all levels of government.

“This isn’t a place holder, but I believe as time goes on we will see the laws and legislation surrounding cannabis change and evolve,” he said.

Since the last reading of the bylaw on July 9, nothing has changed with how the bylaw is written.

Here are a few highlight of the bylaw you need to know:

• Until legalized by the federal government (Oct. 17), non-medical cannabis consumption is illegal;

• The minimum age for purchase and possession of cannabis, is 18 years – anyone under 18 caught with possession under five grams will face sanctions similar to possession of alcohol or tobacco; whereas youth found with over 5 grams are subject to federal criminal charges;

• The consumption of non-medical cannabis of any form (smoke, pipe, etc.), within the Town of Sylvan lake is not permitted in any public place;

• A “public place,” is considered “any property, whether publicly or privately owned, to which members of the public have access as of right, or by expressed, or implied invitation, whether on payment of fee or not”;

◦ For example, a shopping centre parking lot is considered a “public place,” and therefore, non-medical cannabis consumption is not permitted;

• Cannabis consumption of any form (smoke, pipe, etc.), for recreational use will be permitted on private property only, and only with consent/permission from the owner of that property;

• Medical cannabis users are asked to refer to our new Smoke Free Bylaw rules, and will need to present medical documentation;

• Residents with questions about impending cannabis legalization in Canada, should visit www.canada.ca/cannabis; residents with questions about impending cannabis legalization as it pertains to the Province of Alberta, should visit www.alberta.ca/cannabis


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft
Next story
Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old

Red Deer RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a 13-year-old. Lane… Continue reading

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

UPDATED: Premier Notley pledges funding to address cannabis challenges

Notley was in Red Deer Thursday

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A passenger on a plane that crashed into… Continue reading

Germany, Turkey seek better ties but concede little ground

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan… Continue reading

Memphis civic leader, former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A civic leader and former airline executive was fatally… Continue reading

B.C. to probe money laundering ‘red flags’ in real estate, horse racing

VICTORIA — Two government reviews will dig deeper into possible money laundering… Continue reading

Canada Post, union to hold weekend meeting aimed at breaking up contract dispute

OTTAWA — Staring at a potential strike or lockout as early as… Continue reading

Most Read