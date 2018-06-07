Toy grenade causes bomb scare in Houston airport

HOUSTON — A toy grenade in a passenger’s bag forced the shutdown of a security checkpoint at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport Thursday morning, just a day after the international terminal of the city’s other major airport was evacuated due to a bomb scare.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”

Hobby Airport is a hub for Southwest Airlines. The website FlightAware indicated delays of an hour or more for flights arriving and departing the airport immediately after the security checkpoint reopened.

An Associated Press journalist was in the line when a TSA agent raised the alarm at about 4:35 a.m., forcing hundreds of people to move away from the immediate area on both sides of the security checkpoint.

“My wife and I were waiting to drop our bags into the X-ray machine and go through the detector, and I heard a TSA agent scream ‘Shut it down, shut it down, shut it down!’ Everyone was looking around, confused, and people were ordered to ‘Clear out now!’” the AP’s John L. Mone said.

The explosives scare occurred only a day after police detained “an impatient passenger” who made comments about explosives in a bag at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Begley said that unidentified passenger’s “inappropriate comment” prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.

The episode created a backlog of at least a thousand people waiting to go through security.

Begley stressed that, especially during the busy summer travel season, anyone with any doubts as to what can be carried on a plane should check the TSA’s “what can I bring? website before packing their bags.

Previous story
Ontario could see a seismic political shift in today’s provincial election
Next story
WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

Controversial figure David Suzuki to get honorary degree from Alberta school

EDMONTON — David Suzuki will receive an honorary doctor of science degree… Continue reading

Ontario could see a seismic political shift in today’s provincial election

TORONTO — Ontario goes to the polls today in an election that… Continue reading

Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

WASHINGTON — Before President Donald Trump sits down with a third-generation North… Continue reading

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala — Troublesome rain and more volcanic activity… Continue reading

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron… Continue reading

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Main building at historic Cape Breton inn burns to ground in early morning fire

BADDECK, N.S. — The main lodge of a historic inn on Cape… Continue reading

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

QUEBEC — Masked activists posing as G7 leaders mimicked household tasks in… Continue reading

Entire Hawaii neighbourhood vanishes as lava gushes in

HONOLULU — A neighbourhood called Vacationland on Hawaii’s Big Island had disappeared… Continue reading

Toy grenade causes bomb scare in Houston airport

HOUSTON — A toy grenade in a passenger’s bag forced the shutdown… Continue reading

Gucci donates scrap fabric to migrant dressmaking shop

ROME — Nigerian women who were trafficked to Italy to work as… Continue reading

Kate Spade’s husband says she suffered from depression

NEW YORK — The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade,… Continue reading

Casual fashion driving growth in luxury goods industry

MILAN — Casual luxury is driving global sales of high-end apparel, footwear… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month