Toys for Tickets receives 300 gifts

A number of children will have toys under their Christmas tree thanks to the Toys for Tickets program.

More than 300 toys were collected through the annual program and delivered to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

Through the program, Red Deerians could pay for a parking ticket with a toy of equal or greater value.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, more than 230 parking tickets were paid for with a toy donation. The donated toys are worth $5,600 in total.

For more information on the program, visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.



