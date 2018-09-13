Traffic delays in downtown Red Deer on Monday

A repaving project will cause traffic delays on 49 Street in Red Deer on Monday.

The City of Red Deer is warning drivers to expect delays on 49 Street and 46 Avenue downtown on

as construction begins in preparation for repaving.

The repaving project will affect 49 Street, from 48 Avenue to 45 Avenue, and 46 Avenue, from 49 Street to 50 Street. The streets are being resurfaced as part of the city’s Pavement Rehabilitation program and milling, which is scheduled for Monday between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Flag persons will be on site to direct traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and to obey all signs. Pedestrians should cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.