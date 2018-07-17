Southbound Hwy 2 traffic will soon be detoured onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 to accommodate interchange construction. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Traffic pattern to change for summer near interchange

Southbound Hwy 2 traffic to be shifted

Starting on Wednesday there will be a temporary traffic pattern change for southbound Hwy 2 traffic as construction of Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue interchange continues.

Southbound traffic will be affected between Hwy 2A (Taylor Drive) and south of Gaetz Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured, weather permitting, onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 where both northbound and southbound traffic will flow.

Two lanes will be accommodated in each direction and traffic will be separated by barriers.

This traffic pattern change will be in place for the summer for crews to complete the construction of the new southbound collector-distributor road and allow for the demolition of the old northbound Hwy 2 bridge.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect throughout the construction zone. Hwy 2 has been reduced to 80 km per hour as work is ongoing through the day and night.

Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore
Next story
Vandal strikes downtown business

Just Posted

Vandal strikes downtown business

Window with PRIDE poster broken

No new RNs hired to Red Deer hospital emergency department in a month: United Nurses of Alberta

UNA filed a grievance in June in response to what they say is a staffing crisis

Traffic pattern to change for summer near interchange

Southbound Hwy 2 traffic to be shifted

Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Couple won their money on June 1 LOTTO MAX with EXTRA draw

‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Gold stars or pointers on correct use will be left on inspected carts

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month