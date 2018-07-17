Traffic pattern to change for summer near interchange

Southbound Hwy 2 traffic will soon be detoured onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 to accommodate interchange construction. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Starting on Wednesday there will be a temporary traffic pattern change for southbound Hwy 2 traffic as construction of Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue interchange continues.

Southbound traffic will be affected between Hwy 2A (Taylor Drive) and south of Gaetz Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured, weather permitting, onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 where both northbound and southbound traffic will flow.

Two lanes will be accommodated in each direction and traffic will be separated by barriers.

This traffic pattern change will be in place for the summer for crews to complete the construction of the new southbound collector-distributor road and allow for the demolition of the old northbound Hwy 2 bridge.

Reduced speed limits will remain in effect throughout the construction zone. Hwy 2 has been reduced to 80 km per hour as work is ongoing through the day and night.

Road users are asked to drive safely and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

The interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting.



